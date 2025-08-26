Two police officers killed in Australia shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two police officers have been killed and another injured in a shooting at a rural property in Porepunkah in north-east Victoria, Australia.

Victoria Police are attending the property in the regional town, 300 kilometres north-east of Melbourne, News.Az reports, citing ABC.

Sources have told the ABC the officers were executing a warrant when the shooting took place.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan have both expressed concern for the officers involved.

Ms Allan said she had been briefed by the chief commissioner of Victoria Police, and that the situation remained active.

"Victoria Police officers, and all our first responders, show extraordinary bravery and courage every single day," she said.

The Australian Federal Police Association (AFPA) has also expressed solidarity with Victoria Police.

"Reports confirm that one officer has been wounded, and two others are deceased after police executed a warrant at a rural property," it said in a statement.

People are being asked to avoid the scene, which has been described as an "active and ongoing incident which may present a significant risk to members of the public".

As of 2:30pm, dozens of police officers, several ambulances, and an armoured tactical vehicle were at the scene. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area.

The Alpine Shire Council has closed all of its facilities, inlcuding libraries and information centres.

Porepunkah has a population of 1,024 according to the latest census.

PM says 'grave concern' for officers involved

In a press conference at Parliament House, Mr Albanese said he had been notified of the shooting.

“There is grave concern for some of the police officers who are involved,” the prime minister said.

Mr Albanese said the Victorian Police Commissioner would provide updates later this afternoon.

