Australia police arrest 'fortune teller' accused of running $46 million scam

A mother-and-daughter duo — one claiming to be a fortune teller and feng shui master — have been charged over allegedly scamming almost A$70 million ($46 million; £35 million) from “vulnerable” Vietnamese victims in Australia.

The 53-year-old mother was arrested in the exclusive suburb of Dover Heights in Sydney on Wednesday, along with her 25-year-old daughter. Police say the two were part of a “highly sophisticated” fraud and money laundering syndicate, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The mother allegedly convinced her victims to take out loans, promising them that she foresaw a “billionaire” in their future — keeping a share of the money for herself.

She was refused bail and is due to appear in court on Thursday. Her daughter was granted bail and will appear in court in January.

The mother faces 39 charges, including directing the activities of a criminal group and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception. Her daughter faces seven charges, including recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime and participating in a criminal group.

During the early-morning arrest at their multi-million-dollar mansion, police seized financial documents, mobile phones, luxury handbags, a 40-gram gold bar worth A$10,000 ($6,500; £5,000), and A$6,600 in casino chips.

Police said the mother was an influential and trusted member of her community. As a fortune teller, she gave readings to clients — some of whom revealed they were struggling financially. She would then predict that a billionaire would come to their aid and that this “would happen sooner rather than later” if they took out a loan.

As part of Wednesday’s arrest, investigators also froze about A$15 million in assets — adding to the A$60 million already seized in a wider probe into the syndicate that began last year.

Police launched Strike Force Myddleton to investigate a criminal group allegedly using stolen identities to secure loans for “ghost cars” — luxury vehicles that did not exist.

“What began as an investigation into fraudulent car financing has expanded into uncovering one of the most sophisticated financial crime syndicates I have seen in my career,” said Detective Superintendent Gordon Arbinja, commander of the Financial Crimes Squad.

Police allege the group’s activities included large-scale personal, business, and home loan fraud against multiple financial institutions.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the mother and daughter are linked to what’s been dubbed the Penthouse Syndicate, as the alleged ringleader lived in an A$18 million penthouse in Sydney.

Police claim the group defrauded major Australian banks of up to A$250 million, with allegedly corrupt bank staff approving loans to help the syndicate buy multiple Sydney properties.

More than a dozen people have already been arrested and charged with offences including fraud and money laundering, in what’s believed to be one of the largest financial crime cases in Australia.

Police said more arrests are expected, focusing on “professional facilitators” such as lawyers, accountants, and property developers.

