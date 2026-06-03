Why a MrBeast challenge winner was arrested and freed - VIDEO

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A 21-year-old pilot who gained internet fame after winning a multi-million dollar private jet in a MrBeast challenge has been completely cleared of wrongdoing following a dramatic weekend arrest in Paraguay.

Jabari Stephan Brown, known to his social media followers as "Captain Treezy," was swept up in a massive international drug sting after authorities intercepted a multimillion-dollar marijuana shipment. Investigators seized over 261 kilograms (577 pounds) of "premium" high-THC marijuana valued at $3.6 million. The contraband was discovered hidden in suitcases inside a private hangar at Silvio Pettirossi International Airport near Asunción, News.Az reports, citing Complex.

According to Paraguay’s National Anti-Drug Secretariat (SENAD), the private jet had arrived from Miami with a stopover in Panama. Authorities moved in just as the luggage was being transferred from the aircraft into a ground vehicle.

While Brown was arrested as a suspect at an Asunción hotel over the weekend, prosecutors quickly determined he had no idea what was hidden in the cargo hold. On June 1, officials ordered his immediate release.

"Surely [the prosecutors] considered that they had no participation or knowledge of the cargo," stated Jalil Rachid, head of Paraguay’s anti-drug ministry, confirming that Brown was acting strictly as a contracted co-pilot.

Taking to Instagram Stories to address his followers, Brown shared local news clips and official statements confirming his release and complete exoneration.

Authorities emphasized that the aircraft involved in the smuggling operation—a Bombardier Challenger 604—was entirely unrelated to the $2.4 million Hawker 400XP jet Brown won during MrBeast's viral "100 Pilots Fight For A Private Jet" challenge last year. The plane used in the smuggling attempt was reportedly operated by Estonian entrepreneur Keith Siilats, who managed to flee the country on a commercial flight before the raid.

While Brown is officially in the clear, three American passengers—Marisol Rivas (39), Troy Anthony Vásquez (42), and David Thomas Wise (58)—remain in custody facing international drug trafficking charges.

News.Az