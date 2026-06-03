Iranian drone hits Kuwait airport, wounding several people - VIDEO

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Kuwait has suspended commercial flights after an Iranian drone attack struck the country’s airport, wounding a number of people, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said that “a number of hostile drones” had targeted Kuwait International Airport’s passenger building, severely damaging the building and injuring “a number of individuals.”

The drone attack came after Iran and the United States traded missile strikes late Tuesday, with the U.S. military saying it had launched strikes on an Iranian military facility in retaliation for Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait and Bahrain.

News.Az