Protests turn violent in UK over student murder footage - VIDEO

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A southern British city descended into chaos Tuesday evening after shocking police bodycam footage sparked violent clashes, a political firestorm, and a national conversation over "two-tier policing."

More than a thousand demonstrators marched through Southampton, attacking riot police with stones, bottles, and bins. The unrest erupted near the site where 18-year-old student Henry Nowak was murdered in December, News.Az reports, citing DW.

The catalyst for the outrage was the public release of harrowing police bodycam footage from the night of the attack. The video shows responding officers handcuffing a mortally wounded Nowak as he lay dying from stab wounds, while he repeatedly gasps, "I can't breathe."

When officers arrived at the scene, Nowak's killer, 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, lied to police, claiming he was the victim of a racist attack. The footage reveals that officers immediately believed Digwa. At one point, an officer can be heard questioning Nowak's severe injuries, saying, "You've been stabbed, whereabouts? Don't think you have, mate," moments before the teenager collapsed into unconsciousness.

On Monday, Digwa was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 21 years for the murder, which was carried out with a 21-centimeter ceremonial knife. Following the sentencing, Nowak’s father, Mark, condemned the police response as "inhumane and degrading," giving permission for the footage to be released to the public.

The tragedy has quickly been seized upon by far-right political figures. Firebrand leader Tommy Robinson addressed the angry crowds in Southampton, claiming, "If Henry wasn't white he wouldn't have been handcuffed." Protesters echoed these sentiments, waving Union Jack flags and chanting "two-tier scum" outside the local police station.

The fallout has reached the highest levels of British government and international attention:

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the footage "harrowing" and confirmed that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog is investigating.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood urged calm, warning against figures seeking "personal political profit from tragedy."

Political leaders Kemi Badenoch (Conservatives) and Nigel Farage (Reform UK) both pointed to the case as evidence of flawed police diversity policies.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk injected himself into the controversy, posting on X an offer to fund a private prosecution against the police force.

As Hampshire police face a severe crisis of public trust, the killer's family has issued an apology to the Nowaks. However, the legal saga is far from over. Digwa, alongside his brother and father, appeared in court again on Tuesday facing a string of weapon offenses involving a machete, swords, and knuckledusters, while his mother awaits sentencing in July for assisting an offender.

News.Az