Australia to invest up to $245.8 billion in AUKUS submarine shipyard by 2055

Australia to invest up to $245.8 billion in AUKUS submarine shipyard by 2055

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia announced plans to invest billions over the next two decades to expand a shipyard in Western Australia, which will serve as the maintenance hub for its nuclear-powered AUKUS submarine fleet, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The government will make an initial investment of A$127 million (US$85 million) over three years to upgrade facilities at the Henderson shipyard near Perth, Defence Minister Richard Marles said in a statement.

News.Az