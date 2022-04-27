Australia to send more heavy artillery weapons, ammo to Ukraine

Australia to send more heavy artillery weapons, ammo to Ukraine

Australia will deliver more heavy artillery weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

The $26.7 million package of military assistance of Australia will include six M777 lightweight towed howitzers along with ammunition.

It takes Australia's military assistance contribution to Ukraine to $225 million, with a further $65 million provided in humanitarian aid along with more than 70,000 tons of thermal coal.

The new support package comes as Australian representatives attended a meeting hosted by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Rammstein air base in Germany on the response to Ukraine.

News.Az