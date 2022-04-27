Yandex metrika counter

Australia to send more heavy artillery weapons, ammo to Ukraine

Australia will deliver more heavy artillery weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

The $26.7 million package of military assistance of Australia will include six M777 lightweight towed howitzers along with ammunition.

It takes Australia's military assistance contribution to Ukraine to $225 million, with a further $65 million provided in humanitarian aid along with more than 70,000 tons of thermal coal.

The new support package comes as Australian representatives attended a meeting hosted by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Rammstein air base in Germany on the response to Ukraine.


