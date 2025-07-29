Australia, U.K. take strong stance on Taiwan defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reactions in the press and among analysts have ranged from shocked to skeptical after British Defense Minister John Healey stated that Australia and the U.K. would fight alongside Taiwan against China.

The comments have stirred attention, given that the U.K. maintains a minimal military presence in the Indo-Pacific region and Australia has recently been restoring ties with China via a chummy meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping, News.Az reports citing The Washington Times.

Some analysts say the audience Australia and Britain are aiming for may be less Chinese and more American.

London and Canberra are keen to proceed with a trilateral nuclear submarine deal that the two signed with the Biden administration in 2021. That deal, known as AUKUS, is being critically reviewed by the Trump administration.

While Canberra and London have invested both industrial and political capital, indications are that Washington is on the verge of nixing it.

News.Az