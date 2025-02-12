Australian AI tool capable of identifying sex of human skulls with 97 pct accuracy

A team from Australia's national science agency has developed an AI tool capable of rapidly and accurately identifying biological sex from human skulls, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Researchers from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) revealed the tool in a study published on Wednesday, saying that it could support investigators in criminal analysis and in the event of severe natural disasters.

The tool, which was developed in collaboration with the University of Western Australia (UWA), is five times faster than a human assessor at estimating biological sex from a human skull.

The team found that it achieved an accuracy of 97 percent compared to 82 percent accuracy achieved by human assessors.

The tool makes its estimations by analyzing a dataset of computed tomography (CT) scans of human skulls for sex-associated traits.

