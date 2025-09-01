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Sydney Shark Attack
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A popular Sydney beach has been shut down after a woman was left fighting for her life following a horrific shark attack on Saturday morning.13 Jun 2026-09:06
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A 12-year-old Australian boy has died after being bitten by a shark in Sydney Harbour, marking the latest in a series of shark incidents along Australia’s east coast, local media reported on January 24.24 Jan 2026-10:20
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Four shark attacks within 48 hours at beaches across New South Wales, Australia, have heightened concerns among swimmers and surfers.20 Jan 2026-11:47
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A 12- or 13-year-old Australian boy is in critical condition after a shark attack in Sydney Harbour on Sunday, authorities said.19 Jan 2026-12:19
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A surfer has died after being attacked by a large shark at Long Reef Beach in northern Sydney on Saturday morning, marking the city’s first fatal shark incident in more than three years.06 Sep 2025-09:29
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