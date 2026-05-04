Austria expels three Russian embassy staff over espionage claims

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Three staff members of the Russian embassy in Vienna have been expelled over suspected espionage activities and have already left Austria, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The expulsions followed investigations by Austrian authorities into alleged intelligence operations linked to antenna installations at Russian diplomatic premises in Vienna.

The individuals were suspected of carrying out espionage-related work connected to the equipment.

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger stated that the government is taking a stricter approach toward espionage cases and emphasized that diplomatic immunity must not be used as a cover for intelligence activities.

Austria has expelled a total of 14 Russian diplomats since 2020, while more than 200 personnel remain accredited to Russian diplomatic missions in the country.

News.Az