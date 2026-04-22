Iran executes alleged Mossad spy over intelligence leaks

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An alleged Mossad spy accused of collecting sensitive Iranian information and passing it to Israel’s intelligence services has been executed in Iran, according to the country’s Supreme Court.

Mehdi Farid was executed on Wednesday after his case was reviewed and the final verdict was upheld, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

According to the court, Farid, who previously headed the passive defence committee of a key organisation before his arrest, was recruited by a Mossad operative shortly after initial contact.

He was first approached via email by an individual using the name “Babak”. After an exchange of messages, he was provided with a secure communications device. The handler allegedly requested sensitive information about Farid’s workplace, which he agreed to supply.

The report states that Farid was later provided funds to purchase equipment including a laptop, mobile phone, memory card and card reader, along with instructions on how to use them to transmit information securely.

It adds that Mossad directed him to gather classified data from his organisation’s corporate office and subsequently tasked him with attempting to compromise internal servers and networks using spyware. In return, he allegedly received a monthly payment in euros and was promised assistance in leaving Iran after completing his tasks — a promise he later realised was false, according to the report.

Iranian intelligence services and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ intelligence unit, which had reportedly monitored Farid for several months, arrested him and handed him over to judicial authorities.

During his trial, Farid pleaded guilty and described his contacts with Israeli intelligence. He also reportedly acknowledged that he was aware from the outset that he was dealing with a Mossad operative.

Separately, Iranian security forces said they dismantled an operational cell belonging to the Jaish al-Adl group in the border region of Rask, killing several militants, according to Tasnim News Agency.

A significant amount of weapons, ammunition and explosives was seized in the operation, the report said.

Jaish al-Adl operates in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, and has previously claimed responsibility for attacks on civilians and security personnel.

News.Az