Austria reaffirms support for Ukraine

Austria will help alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Ukrainian people and put an end to the war, said Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who is paying a visit to Ukraine, News.Az reports.

"Thank you for an open and honest conversation and a warm welcome in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky. Austria knows what the Ukrainian people are going through right now. We will help in any way we can to alleviate humanitarian suffering and put an end to this war," Nehammer wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

