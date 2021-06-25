Austrian, Lithuanian, Romanian FMs arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Austria Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu arrived in Azerbaijan for a working trip.

In a Twitter post, Aurescu said that four meetings will be held in Baku, which will give an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of EU-Azerbaijan engagement.

“Azerbaijan is a strategic partner to Romania and our bilateral dialogue is full of potential,” he wrote.

News.Az