Yandex metrika counter

Austrian, Lithuanian, Romanian FMs arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

  • Politics
  • Share
Austrian, Lithuanian, Romanian FMs arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Austria Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu arrived in Azerbaijan for a working trip.

In a Twitter post, Aurescu said that four meetings will be held in Baku, which will give an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of EU-Azerbaijan engagement.

“Azerbaijan is a strategic partner to Romania and our bilateral dialogue is full of potential,” he wrote.

News about - Austrian, Lithuanian, Romanian FMs arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

News about - Austrian, Lithuanian, Romanian FMs arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      