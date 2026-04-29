Merz says ties with Trump remain strong despite Iran spat

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Friedrich Merz said his relationship with Donald Trump remains strong despite a public disagreement over the Iran conflict, even as tensions grow between the United States and European allies.

Speaking in Berlin, Merz emphasized that while he disagrees with aspects of Washington’s approach to the Iran war, communication between the two governments continues. He said he had raised concerns from the beginning about the conflict and its wider consequences, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Merz warned that Europe is already feeling the economic impact, pointing in particular to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which he said are affecting energy supplies and economic stability across the region.

His comments came after Trump publicly criticized him, accusing the German leader of misunderstanding the situation and questioning his position on Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Merz, however, reiterated that Iran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, while also questioning what he described as a lack of clear strategy from the U.S. side.

The exchange highlights ongoing differences between Washington and European NATO partners over Iran policy, adding to broader geopolitical friction linked to the war in Ukraine and global energy security.

News.Az