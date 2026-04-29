Armed attack on IRGC vehicle in Iran, no casualties reported

Armed attack on IRGC vehicle in Iran, no casualties reported

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A group of armed militants attacked a vehicle belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday but were forced to retreat after being confronted by IRGC forces.

According to Tasnim news agency, the attack took place in the border county of Rask in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan and was aimed at causing damage, News.Az reports. No casualties have been reported so far.

The attackers fled the scene after what Iranian media described as a failed operation.

Authorities said efforts are continuing to track and apprehend those involved.

News.Az