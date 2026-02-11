Autopsies reveal migrants died of head injuries in Greece wreck

+ ↺ − 16 px

Autopsies have found that most migrants who died in a recent boat disaster off the Greek island of Chios suffered fatal head injuries rather than drowning, according to findings reviewed by investigators.

The incident occurred on February 3 when a dinghy carrying about 39 migrants collided with a Greek coast guard vessel, causing the smaller boat to capsize. Fifteen Afghan migrants died in what has become one of the deadliest migration-related incidents in Greece in recent years, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Court documents cited in the investigation indicate that many victims suffered severe head and brain injuries, with some also sustaining chest injuries. In some cases, drowning was listed as a secondary cause of death following the initial trauma.

The collision is now the subject of a criminal investigation. Greek coast guard officials said the migrant boat was traveling without navigation lights and ignored orders to stop, before suddenly changing direction and hitting the patrol vessel.

However, accounts from survivors challenge that version of events. Some survivors said there were no prior warnings and that the boat did not change course. Divers later recovered several bodies from inside the overturned vessel.

Authorities confirmed that three coast guard crew members and 24 migrants were injured in the incident. A Moroccan survivor has been detained pending trial on charges including migrant smuggling and causing the fatal crash. He denies the allegations.

The case is expected to increase scrutiny of migration enforcement practices in Greece. The country has faced ongoing pressure to manage migration flows while maintaining compliance with international law and human rights standards. An official inquiry into the incident is ongoing.

News.Az