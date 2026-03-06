Romania rules out hosting nuclear weapons, says president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania will not host nuclear components on its soil in the medium term, President Nicusor Dan said Thursday, responding to recent French plans to expand nuclear deterrence and involve European partners.

Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would expand its nuclear arsenal and might allow European allies to host French warplanes on nuclear deterrence missions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

France and Germany have also established a nuclear steering group, with other countries, including Greece, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, and Sweden, invited to participate in upcoming nuclear exercises.

Speaking after an official visit to Warsaw, President Dan emphasized that as a NATO member, Romania is protected by the U.S. nuclear umbrella, and that hosting nuclear elements is “out of the question” for the country in the foreseeable future.

Historically, European nations have relied primarily on the United States for nuclear deterrence, a cornerstone of transatlantic security. France’s initiative comes amid rising global geopolitical tensions, including U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, and criticism from the Trump administration regarding Europe’s defense readiness.

