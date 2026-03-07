Multiple earthquakes reported across Asia, North America, and Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

A series of minor earthquakes were recorded worldwide over the past few hours, with tremors reported in Asia, North America, and Europe, according to seismic monitoring data.

While most of the events were low in magnitude and caused no reported damage, the frequency highlights the ongoing seismic activity in several regions, News.Az reports, citing Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The Southwestern Ryukyu Islands in Japan experienced a magnitude 4.4 earthquake early Saturday at 07:33 local time, at a depth of 0 km.

Multiple tremors were recorded in Indonesia and the Philippines, including a 4.1 magnitude quake in Southern Sumatra, 3.4 and 3.6 magnitude events in Mindanao, and smaller quakes in Sulawesi and the Sumbawa region.

Southern Greece and Western Turkiye reported minor tremors between magnitudes 2.2 and 2.8, while Central Turkiye saw quakes around magnitude 2.3–2.2.

In the United States, Western Texas experienced two small quakes, measuring 3.8 and 2.4, while Central California recorded a 2.8 magnitude tremor.

The Island of Hawaii reported a 3.0 magnitude earthquake, causing minor concern among residents accustomed to frequent volcanic activity.

Offshore Guatemala registered a 2.6 magnitude quake.

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Atacama region in Chile, at a depth of 84 km, posing minimal risk due to its remote location.

While these earthquakes are relatively minor and have not led to reports of casualties or significant damage, experts say that regions along tectonic boundaries, particularly in the Pacific Ring of Fire, continue to experience regular seismic activity. Authorities and residents in earthquake-prone areas are urged to remain alert and prepared.

Seismologists note that clusters of small earthquakes can sometimes precede larger events, but in most cases, they dissipate without further escalation.

