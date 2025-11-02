Avalanche in northern Italy leaves five German climbers dead

Five German mountaineers have died after being hit by an avalanche in northern Italy

Five German mountaineers were killed by an avalanche in northern Italy, rescuers said, News.Az reports citing the Guardian.

The bodies of three victims — two men and a woman — were recovered on Saturday. The remains of the two others still missing — a man and his 17-year-old daughter — were located on Sunday morning.

"They had been dragged to the lower part of the gully where the avalanche occurred," said Federico Catania, an Alpine rescue spokesperson. "Rescue teams are now returning to the valley, also considering the worsening weather conditions at high altitude."

The mountaineers were hit by the avalanche at about 4pm (GMT+1) on Saturday while climbing near the Cima Vertana, in the Ortles mountains, at an altitude of more than 3,500 metres (11,500ft). It is unknown why the climbers were still on their way up at this relatively late hour, rescuers said.

According to initial information, the climbers were in three groups and were traveling independently of each other. Two men survived the accident and were taken by helicopter to a hospital in the nearby city of Bolzano.

News.Az