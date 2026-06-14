Australia and Türkiye ready for big World Cup match

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Australia and Türkiye meet in the eighth match of the 2026 World Cup, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in the tournament.

The two nations have made a combined 10 World Cup appearances, although Türkiye are competing in the tournament for only the third time in their history, News.Az reports, citing SI.

Türkiye's previous World Cup appearance came in 2002, when they produced a remarkable run to finish third after defeating Japan and Senegal in the knockout stages before losing to eventual champions Brazil.

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Coached by former Italian striker Vincenzo Montella, Türkiye enter the match on the back of four consecutive victories before the World Cup. Australia, meanwhile, have had mixed results in their preparations, suffering a defeat to Mexico and drawing with Switzerland.

The Socceroos face a challenging task in Group D, which also includes host nation the United States and Paraguay.

News.Az