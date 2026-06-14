North Korea says denuclearization is “irreversibly closed”

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North Korea said on Sunday that denuclearization is an issue that has been "irreversibly finalized," rejecting recent discussions between the United States and South Korea that reaffirmed the goal of Pyongyang's denuclearization.

The statement was issued by an unnamed spokesperson for North Korea's Foreign Ministry and carried by the Korean Central News Agency, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

Pyongyang's criticism came after Washington and Seoul reiterated their shared commitment to North Korea's denuclearization during a Nuclear Consultative Group meeting held on Thursday.

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According to the spokesperson, references to disarming North Korea's nuclear arsenal were unrealistic and could not affect the country's position as a nuclear weapons state. The official said the issue of denuclearization had been permanently settled.

The spokesperson also criticized the Extended Deterrence Dialogue between the United States and Japan held last week, where both countries reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

The statement added that neither the United States, Japan nor the Republic of Korea would be able to change North Korea's status as a nuclear weapons state.

News.Az