Massive 7.8 Mindanao earthquake affects 173,000 families in Southern Philippines

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A total of 173,000 families have been affected by the devastation caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Southern Mindanao on June 8, the Office of Civil Defense said on Sunday.

The agency reported that around 724,000 people have been affected in varying degrees after the quake that hit Offshore Sarangani, News.Az reports, citing GMA News.

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Authorities said more than 5,200 aftershocks ranging from magnitude 1.2 to 6.4 have been recorded, with 1,307 plotted and 76 felt.

The death toll has reached 61, with 54 fatalities reported in Region 12 and seven in Region 11. Injuries have risen to 1,403, while 40 people remain missing across Region 11 and Region 12.

About 2,000 families, or roughly 10,000 people, have been displaced, while more than 1,000 families in Barangay Lagao in General Santos City lost their homes.

Damage to infrastructure has been estimated at around P1 billion, with 725 infrastructure units affected, including thousands of houses reported as partially or fully damaged. A State of Calamity has been declared in 13 municipalities and cities.

The Department of Energy said power supply to hospitals affected by the earthquake has been restored, while the Office of Civil Defense reported that P67.6 million worth of assistance has been distributed to affected families.

News.Az