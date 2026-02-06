Avalanche in Slovakia’s popular mountain range kills two

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two climbers have died after an avalanche struck in Slovakia.

The men, aged 38 and 37, were killed at the High Tatras mountain range, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

The pair, who were both Hungarian nationals, were found under the snow by witnesses after the incident occurred beneath the Tupa peak.

Rescue efforts were hampered by adverse weather conditions, preventing the use of a helicopter, the country's mountain rescue service confirmed on Friday.

Emergency teams were forced to reach the remote valley on foot.

Despite the tragic outcome, the mountain rescue service had reported only a slight danger of avalanches in Slovakia's highest mountain range on Friday.

News.Az