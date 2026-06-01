Multiple killed, officer shot in domestic incident in Sandy, Oregon

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Multiple people were killed after a shooting in Sandy, the US State of Oregon, on Sunday, during which a police officer was shot multiple times in an exchange of gunfire, News.Az reports, citing KATU.

Sandy Police Chief Patrick Huskey told journalists on Sunday night, May 31, that officers and deputies from Clackamas County responded to reports of a domestic dispute and shooting at around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Huskey said that when officers arrived at the scene on Evans Street near Ross Avenue, they came under fire.

Officers returned fire during the incident, and a police officer was shot. The officer was later transported by LifeFlight to a hospital with “multiple” gunshot wounds.

Speaking at the Sunday night press conference, which did not include a question-and-answer session, Huskey said that multiple people died during the incident.

“There are multiple victims deceased at this time,” Huskey said.

News.Az