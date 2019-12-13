Yandex metrika counter

Average price in Azerbaijani car market decreased by 3% over the past year

During January-November of the current year, the average sale price of cars decreased by 2.8% in comparison to the same period of the previous year, State Statistics Committee told APA-Economics.

However,  0.1% growth was recorded in the price of cars in November in comparison to the previous month.

According to the official statistics, the average sale price for a per car made up AZN 35 108 in November.

“During November, the average sale price of spare parts of cars decreased by 0.1%. However, during January- November the price of spare parts increased by 1% in comparison to the same period of the previous year,” the Committee said.

