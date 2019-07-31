AWAUK and Human Foundation “Eat, Talk, Play" held another event at Dreamland Golf club

+ ↺ − 16 px

Networking Event by AWAUK and Human Foundation “Eat, Talk, Play" took place on July 20 at Dreamland Golf club, Baku.

The organizers and initiators of the event are Ulviyya Taghizade and Farida Askerzade, founders of Human Foundation & Azerbaijani Women's Association in the UK were aiming to connect members and friends of both organizations in a friendly and non-formal environment.

The participants of the event consisted from the members of the international organizations, expats working in Azerbaijan, students having their education in the UK or those whose education is already finalized and they want to keep in touch with AWAUK and activities association organizing. The meeting begun with a business breakfast served at the wonderful premises of the restaurant on the first floor. It was followed by a presentation on Human Foundation and AWAUK activities. The guests were given an opportunity to present information about their passion and business as well. "This is a meeting with members mostly, but also with a new friend, each one of us is the source of inspiration and there is an opportunity in collaboration on every single project you are working on," said Ulviyya Taghizade.

After the presentations by Founders and some of guests, all participants went to the Golf playing area and enjoyed an exciting time playing the game or learn to make first steps as a player.

"I think our first joint event went successful and each one had a nice time. We will organize more kind of events like this to make new friends, spread the information about our goals and achievements, recruit new members and keep in touch with those who are " said Farida Askerzade. The meeting finished by a group picture and transfer back to the city.

