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Engineer
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AWS CEO Matt Garman has indicated that AI is fundamentally changing the nature of software engineering, suggesting that "most developers" may not be coding in the same way in the near future.01 May 2026-13:42
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A Russian man accused of leaking sensitive satellite technology to the United States has been arrested on charges of high treason, a court in Kaliningrad announced on Wednesday.06 Aug 2025-14:49
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At an industry event in Riyadh two years ago, the Saudi energy minister paused at about 9 p.m. in front of some 1,000 people and told them it was bedtime for Amin Nasser, the chief executive of giant state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco.30 May 2024-19:48
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