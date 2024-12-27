Yandex metrika counter

AZAL plane crash: Captain, co-pilot and purser to be buried in 2nd Alley of Honor
Captain Igor Kshnyakin, co-pilot Aleksandr Kalyaninov and purser Hokuma Aliyeva, who died in the crash of an AZAL passenger plane in Kazakhstan, will be buried in the 2nd Alley of Honor, News.az reports.

Their remains will be brought from Kazakhstan and buried in the 2nd Alley of Honor.

On December 25, an AZAL passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan. There were 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board.

38 people died in the crash, 29 survived.

