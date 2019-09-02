AZAL signed three years agreement on charter flights to China
Azerbaijani national airlines company AZAL and Chinese leading tourism company “HCG International Travel Group” signed three years contract on carrying out pass
The document was signed by the AZAL Passenger Airlines Director Jamil Manizade and Director of “HCG International Travel Group” He Yong. The long-term partnership between AZAL and “HCG International Travel Group” is achieved as a result of successful cooperation that has begun since March of this year.
News.Az