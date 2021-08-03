Azerbaiijan Army starts summer training period (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2021, the types of troops, Army Corps, formations, and military units of the Azerbaijan Army started a new training period. The primary goals and objectives, as well as their fulfillment during the training period, were brought to the attention at the events held in military units.

In order to increase the level of combat readiness of troops the training process in the Army will be conducted in accordance with the requirements of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the orders of the Minister of Defense, taking into consideration the risks and real threats on land, at sea, and in the air, as well as combat experience gained in the Patriotic War.

Due to the beginning of the summer training period, drill reviews were held, the condition of the material and technical base in the military units was checked.

The combat readiness training started in all military units in the first days of the summer training period.

