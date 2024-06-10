Azerbaijan, Albania mull priorities of partnership agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with Albanian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Bellinda Balluku to focus on the priorities of the partnership agenda.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the first Azerbaijan-Albania Intergovernmental Commission.“Within the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Albania Intergovernmental Commission, we exchanged views on the priorities of our partnership agenda with Belinda Balluku, Deputy Prime Minister of Albania, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy,” Minister Shahbazov said on X.“We agreed to provide mutual support through the Intergovernmental Commission to result-oriented activities in all areas related to the strategic course of the Heads of State aimed at strengthening friendly relations and bilateral cooperation,” he added.

