Azerbaijan, Austria boost mutual investments in Q1 2024

In the first quarter of 2024, Azerbaijan’s investments in the Austrian economy amounted to $28.95 million, showing a remarkable increase of 295.4 times year-on-year, News.Az reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan accounted for 8.8% of the total investments in Austria's economy.Meanwhile, Austria invested $27.2 million in Azerbaijan’s economy in January-March of this year, which is 4.1 times more compared to the same period of 2023.Thus, the share of Austria in total investments into Azerbaijan's economy rose from 0.4% to 1.8%.

