Explosions rock Russia’s Tver near oil depot - VIDEO

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Residents in the Russian city of Tver reported multiple explosions overnight on April 11, with eyewitness videos showing bright flashes in the sky, according to local and social media monitoring channels.

The reports, circulated widely on Telegram, suggest at least three separate blasts were heard during the night, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Preliminary open-source intelligence (OSINT) analysis of footage indicates the flashes may be linked to the area near the Surgutneftegaz facility, specifically the Tvernefteprodukt oil depot.

However, these assessments have not been independently confirmed by official Russian authorities.

💥Explosions were heard overnight in Tver, Russia pic.twitter.com/xDoy05EzqD — RBC-Ukraine (@NewsUkraineRBC) April 11, 2026

As of now, Russian officials have not issued a statement confirming:

the cause of the explosions

possible damage

or whether any facility was struck

The lack of official information has left room for speculation across Russian and international monitoring channels.

Additional reports of explosions and air defense activity emerged from other parts of southern Russia, including the Krasnodar region.

Unverified claims suggest industrial infrastructure and energy-related facilities may have been targeted, though details remain unclear.

News.Az