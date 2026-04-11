Fuel shortages hit Ireland as tractor protests block roads

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Hundreds of petrol stations across Ireland have run out of fuel as protests over rising prices continue for a fifth consecutive day.

Around 500 forecourts have exhausted supplies of petrol and diesel due to slow-moving protest convoys, including tractors blocking key routes nationwide, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The demonstrations have been organised in response to high fuel prices linked to the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The Irish government said a fuel support package is being finalised following what it described as “constructive engagement” with representatives from the haulage and farming sectors.

Road disruptions continue in multiple locations. In Dublin, parts of the city centre remain blocked, including O'Connell Street and South Quay.

Other major disruptions include closures and blockades on key motorways such as the M50 motorway, the M7 motorway near Portlaoise, and the M8 motorway near Cashel.

Additional blockages have also been reported on the M18 motorway, the M20 motorway, and routes in counties Monaghan and Limerick.

There are also blockades at three fuel-storage facilities. Public transport has also been affected, with some services suspended and major disruption in Dublin. Bus Éireann said it would try to serve Dublin Airport passengers where possible, while people travelling to Shannon and Dublin Airports are advised to allow extra time. An Garda Síochána (Irish police service), has declared an "exceptional event" in response to the fuel protests, allowing it to double the number of officers available to work.

News.Az