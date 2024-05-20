Azerbaijan, Georgia FMs conduct political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia have conducted another round of political consultations in Baku, News.az quotes the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry as saying.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, while the Georgian delegation by First Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia.During the consultations, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in political, trade-economic, transport-energy, cultural-humanitarian, and other spheres.Furthermore, they expressed satisfaction with the current level of ties between the two countries, emphasizing that their mutually beneficial strategic partnership and good neighborliness are an important factor for the development of the South Caucasus region, and that the world-scale energy and transport projects being implemented through joint efforts and with the participation of the two countries ensure the foundations of economic development in the region, as well as contribute to stability and security.The meeting emphasized the importance of high-level mutual visits and the activity of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Issues.At the same time, the parties noted the need to continue the practice of coordination and mutual support on issues of importance for both countries within the framework of international and regional organizations, as well as the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia trilateral and other multilateral cooperation platforms.In addition, the sides exchanged views on regional security issues, the legal framework, and draft documents under consideration.The Georgian side was informed about preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which Azerbaijan will host in November this year.During the meeting, the Georgian side was informed about the steps taken by Azerbaijan towards the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the establishment of a lasting peace in the region.

News.Az