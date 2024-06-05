Azerbaijan, Poland hold consultations on strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister met with Marek Prawda, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland.



The meeting focused on the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland, as well as the current regional situation in the post-conflict period.During the meeting, FM Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the important role of such visits, including the mechanism of political consultations in evolving partnership relations between the two countries, especially in economic, trade, investments, energy security, communications, education, and humanitarian realms.The sides noted the importance of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland in terms of increasing trade turnover between the two countries in this area, as well as discussing prospects in the economic and trade domains.FM Bayramov informed Marek Prawda about the work done and future plans within the Baku chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). The minister pointed out the extra opportunities for cooperation with Poland in the area of combating climate change within the chairmanship.Jeyhun Bayramov also provided an insight into the current situation and realities in the region during the post-conflict period, the ongoing large-scale restoration and construction works in the liberated territories, the work done in the area of combating the mine threat, as well as the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.Furthermore, consultations on Azerbaijan-Poland strategic partnership were held with the participation of the delegations led by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev and the Deputy Minister of Poland. During the consultations, the parties discussed cooperation between the two countries in a bilateral format, as well as within regional and international organizations.

News.Az