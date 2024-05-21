Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ink several MoUs on cooperation
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed three memorandums of understanding on cooperation.The signing ceremony took place on the sideliness the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum in Azerbiajan’s Guba district.
Specifically, the following documents were signed:
1. Memorandum of Understanding between Termez (Uzbekistan) and Bilasuvar (Azerbaijan) on cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas;
2. Memorandum of Understanding between Namangan (Uzbekistan) and Mingachevir (Azerbaijan) on cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas;
3. Memorandum of Understanding between Gulistan (Uzbekistan) and Fuzuli (Azerbaijan) on cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas.