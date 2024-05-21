Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ink several MoUs on cooperation

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ink several MoUs on cooperation

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed three memorandums of understanding on cooperation.

The signing ceremony took place on the sideliness the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum in Azerbiajan’s Guba district.

Specifically, the following documents were signed:

1. Memorandum of Understanding between Termez (Uzbekistan) and Bilasuvar (Azerbaijan) on cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas;

2. Memorandum of Understanding between Namangan (Uzbekistan) and Mingachevir (Azerbaijan) on cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas;

3. Memorandum of Understanding between Gulistan (Uzbekistan) and Fuzuli (Azerbaijan) on cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      