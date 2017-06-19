Azerbaijan: 200,000 tons of cargo to go via South-West corridor by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

Participants of the South-West corridor are planning to transport up to 200,000 tons of cargo via the corridor until late 2017, Javid Gurbanov, head of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend June 19.

The South-West corridor is meant to run from India to Europe through Persian Gulf, Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Black Sea. At an initial stage, it is planned to transport 10 million tons of cargo via this route with the possibility of increasing the transportation volume by several times in the future.

An agreement on the South-West corridor was signed in 2016 by Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, and Ukraine in Baku. The corridor will make it possible to slash the time of cargo transportation from India to Europe by two or three times.

