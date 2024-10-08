Azerbaijan, ADB intend to enhance energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov held a meeting with a delegation led by Xiaohong Yang, Deputy Director General of the Central and West Asia Department of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ADB, as well as the joint projects for the development of the energy sector, News.Az reports.Soltanov highlighted Azerbaijan’s efforts to expand the use of renewable energy sources, goals for producing and exporting green energy, as well as preparations for the COP29.The parties also exchanged views on new areas of cooperation in the field of energy.

News.Az