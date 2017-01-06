Azerbaijan addresses int’l organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan calls on international organizations to stop inhumane actions of Armenia and take the necessary steps for compliance with the requirements of the Geneva Convention and the return of the body of the killed Azerbaijani soldier, the Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People said in a statement on Jan. 6.

The State Commission is taking the necessary steps along with the concerned state agencies for the return of the body of Azerbaijani soldier Chingiz Gurbanov, who was killed while chasing the enemy during a clash with an Armenian reconnaissance-diversion group which had tried to violate Azerbaijan’s state border on 29 December 2016, reads the statement.

“Armenia’s authorities prefer to remain silent on the matter although it’s been a week since the incident occurred. They think there is no need to comment on such a sensitive humanitarian matter,” the State Commission said in a statement.

“This fact makes it clear that Yerevan is trying to make hide humanitarian side of the incident and to make a political dividend out of it so as to win more time and influence the internal public opinion,” the State Commission noted.

A reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces tried to violate the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on Dec. 29 morning. The Armenian group found itself in the ambush of the Azerbaijani army while violating the borders and suffered heavy losses.

In order to receive the body of the Azerbaijani soldier, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry officially appealed to the Azerbaijani representation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), OSCE Minsk Group, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

