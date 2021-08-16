Azerbaijan administers nearly 5.8M COVID-19 vaccine doses to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 251 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 206 citizens, and the second one to 45 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,794,483 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,420,144 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,374,339 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az