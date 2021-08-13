Azerbaijan administers over 63,500 Covid vaccine shots in a day
Some 63,547 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug. 13, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 44,587 citizens, and the second one to 18,960 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 5,671,138 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,332,017 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,339,121 people - the second dose.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.