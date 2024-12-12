Azerbaijan advances construction of bridge across Araz River

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Iran, the construction of a bridge across the Araz River continues, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Thursday.

"The works are underway to establish a route connecting the western region of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan, passing through this bridge and Iranian territory," the minister noted, News.Az reports."Azerbaijan is rapidly advancing work on its territory. Most of the railway construction has already been completed," he added.

