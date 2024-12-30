Azerbaijan affirms commitment to supporting stability in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the fall of the Assad regime, Azerbaijan is committed to implementing measures aimed at ensuring Syria’s stability, Aykhan Hajizada, the spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Monday.

Speaking to journalists, the spokesman said that under the directive of the President of Azerbaijan, humanitarian aid is being dispatched to assist the Syrian people, News.Az reports.“The convoy, carrying approximately 200 tons of food and essential supplies, will travel through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye, reaching the "Cobanbey" border crossing. From there, the aid will be delivered to Idlib, Syria, and distributed to those in need with the support of Turkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD),” he noted.He also informed that a high-level Azerbaijani delegation, led by the deputy foreign minister, is currently in Syria for discussions with the foreign minister of the transitional government.“Since 2012, Azerbaijan’s embassy in Syria has been inactive. Reopening the embassy was among the topics discussed during these meetings. Following the fall of the Assad regime, Azerbaijan is committed to implementing measures aimed at ensuring Syria’s stability. These efforts are closely coordinated with our brotherly nation, Turkiye, and will continue in the future,” Hajizada added.

