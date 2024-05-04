Azerbaijan aims to attract funding for railway transportation projects - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Our projects with the Asian Development Bank span various sectors, including mobility and infrastructure, with a strong focus on transportation. We're looking to attract investment for specific initiatives targeting the enhancement of our railway infrastructure, digitization of our rail transport, and efficient management of these endeavors," he explained.Discussing fundraising for the expansion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Sharifov pointed out that Azerbaijan isn't actively involved as a state."We believe the project has sufficiently wealthy stakeholders. It's operational and profitable, so they may well raise funds independently, without needing state support or involvement," he added.

News.Az