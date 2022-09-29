Azerbaijan Air Force conducts live-fire exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for the current year, live-fire exercises were conducted with helicopter units of the Azerbaijan Air Force, News.Az reports citing the country’s Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the scenario of the exercises, helicopters that departed from the base airfields professionally fulfilled the tasks of destroying an imaginary enemy's land-based targets at the training ground and protecting aircraft from terrorist-sabotage groups.

The assigned tasks were successfully fulfilled during the exercises held to improve the skills of helicopter crews and paratroopers in organizing combat operations, including managing forces in battle.

News.Az