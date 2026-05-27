India to remove giant Messi statue over safety fears

+ ↺ − 16 px

A giant statue of football superstar Lionel Messi erected in India to commemorate his visit last year is set to be removed after authorities raised safety concerns, a lawmaker said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Workers were seen climbing the 21-metre (70-foot) golden-coloured statue in the eastern city of Kolkata in the state of West Bengal, securing ropes around its shoulders in an attempt to stabilize the structure.

The sculpture, which depicts the 38-year-old Argentina and Inter Miami CF star lifting the World Cup trophy, was unveiled during Messi’s so-called GOAT Tour of India in December.

However, West Bengal state legislator Sharadwat Mukherjee said the monument had been deemed unsafe.

“The statue of the Argentine football legend in the city of Kolkata was found unsafe by engineers of the West Bengal government,” he said.

“We have noticed that the statue is swaying in the wind.”

On Wednesday, workers used ropes in an effort to secure the towering structure, which stands above a busy roadway.

Mukherjee said authorities had not yet determined when the statue would be dismantled.

“Removal has proved easier said than done,” he said. “We are planning to remove the statue at the earliest opportunity.”

He did not indicate whether the statue would later be reinstalled at another location.

Argentina is scheduled to open its World Cup campaign on June 16 against Algeria in Kansas City.

Messi has not officially confirmed whether he will participate in the tournament, though he is widely expected to return for what would be a record-equalling sixth World Cup appearance.

He remains a central figure for Argentina as the team prepares to defend the title it won in Qatar four years ago.

Although India, a nation of 1.4 billion people, is regarded as a cricket powerhouse, it has struggled internationally in football and is currently ranked 142nd in the FIFA standings.

Nevertheless, football remains the country’s second most popular sport, according to research released Wednesday by data company Nielsen.

News.Az