Philippines, Japan eye top-tier strategic partnership

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Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that relations between the Philippines and Japan are set to reach the “highest tier” of diplomatic engagement as both countries move toward establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, News.Az reports, citing Philippine News Agency.

Speaking before members of the Japan-Philippines Parliamentary Friendship League in Tokyo, Marcos said the planned upgrade in ties reflects the “exceptional level of trust” between Manila and Tokyo amid changing geopolitical and economic conditions.

“For the Philippines, and I believe for Japan as well, this moment calls not for retreat nor hesitation, but for deeper engagement with one another and with like-minded partners around the world,” Marcos said.

“It is in this context that the Philippines and Japan are moving to elevate our relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the highest tier in our diplomatic framework, and a first for the Philippines,” he added.

Marcos said the planned move demonstrates the shared commitment of both countries to strengthen cooperation in addressing regional and global challenges.

He noted that the Philippines and Japan are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations this year, describing the milestone as a symbol of “reconciliation, trust, and shared purpose” built over the past seven decades.

Marcos also acknowledged that “no other country has matched Japan in the scale and quality of its development assistance to the Philippines,” highlighting Tokyo’s long-term investments in human security projects throughout the country, particularly in Mindanao.

The Philippine leader stressed the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation in areas such as economic and maritime security, defense, trade and investment.

He added that Manila is also seeking deeper collaboration with Japan in emerging sectors, including clean energy, digital transformation, critical minerals, artificial intelligence and space cooperation.

“As we navigate shifting currents, the friendship between the Philippines and Japan continues to evolve and to grow stronger,” Marcos said.

He stated that both countries would continue strengthening their economic partnership through the bilateral Economic Partnership Agreement, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in September, as well as through the Philippines’ planned accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Marcos also recognized the role played by the Japan-Philippines Parliamentary Friendship League in promoting bilateral ties and thanked Japanese lawmakers for their “steadfast support” for the Philippines.

“In this journey, the JPPFL has played a vital role. As parliamentarians, you help ensure that our democratic values are translated into laws and policies that serve our peoples and the broader region,” he said.

The Philippine president also welcomed Japan’s “more proactive” role in promoting peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region.

He reaffirmed the importance of ASEAN centrality and unity in shaping “a regional architecture that is open, inclusive, and rules-based.”

“We are most appreciative and encouraged by Japan’s active participation in deepening regional cooperation, particularly through its Dialogue Partnership with ASEAN,” Marcos said, noting that the Philippines is serving as ASEAN chair this year.

Marcos emphasized the need for stronger partnerships amid geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and challenges to the rules-based international order.

“Japan’s contributions to regional security strengthen our collective peace and resilience across the region,” he said.

“Equally significant are Japan’s initiatives in advancing economic security, especially in strengthening supply chains, promoting technological innovation while ensuring that new advancements are used ethically and responsibly for the good of humanity, and safeguarding critical industries in an interconnected and interdependent global economy,” he added.

On Thursday, Marcos is scheduled to address a joint session of Japan’s National Diet and hold talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on ways to further expand bilateral cooperation.

News.Az