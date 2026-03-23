Azerbaijan Air Force to conduct UAV training flights over Baku and Absheron district

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In accordance with the 2026 training plan, training flights of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) belonging to the Azerbaijan Air Force will be conducted in the directions of Baku city and Absheron district at around 16:00 on March 23, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

“We call on the public not to be alarmed by the UAV activity that will be observed in the sky and inform that there are no grounds for concern,” the ministry added.

News.Az